Bygone days in Niles featured in calendar

NILES

The Niles Historical Society is selling 2018 calendars with the theme: Recreation in Niles in the Past. It features pictures of Waddell Pool, McKinley Theater, Handy Andy and other sites of bygone days. They are $10 ($1 shipping) and may be ordered by calling 330-652-8329.

The calendars also will be available for purchase during the monthly open houses of the Ward-Thomas mansion, 503 Brown St., on Sunday and Dec. 3. House tours will be from 2 to 5 p.m., with the last tour beginning at 4:00. The Ward-Thomas Museum will also be open from noon to 4 p.m. during McKinley Christmas Dec. 9.

The monthly membership meeting will be Saturday in the Westenfield Room. All members are welcome.