POLAND

Dr. Charles Wilkins will present a lecture on Alzheimer πs Disease at Sunrise Senior Living, 335 W. McKinley Way, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Reservations are required.

Various vendor displays will also be offered.

Due to limited parking, those attending are asked to park at Poland United Methodist Church and ride the shuttle to Sunrise. To make a reservation, call the Sunrise concierge at 330-707-1313.