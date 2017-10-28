Thousands pay tribute to fallen officer Leo at calling hours today at Covelli Centre

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Thousands of mourners, including representatives from numerous area law-enforcement organizations, proceeded through a long line during calling hours from 2 to 6 p.m. today at the Covelli Centre for fallen Girard police officer Justin A. Leo.

Officer Leo, 31, died Oct. 21 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital of injuries suffered in the line of duty. He was shot while responding to a call of a domestic dispute on Indiana Avenue in Girard.

A funeral Mass for Leo is at 1 p.m. Sunday at Youngstown State University’s Beeghly Center.