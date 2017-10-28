JOBS
South Side killing is Youngstown's 19th homicide so far in 2017


Published: Sat, October 28, 2017 @ 5:07 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police say a mail carrier found a body Friday afternoon behind a vacant South Side home but waited several hours to call police because he thought it was a Halloween prop.

However, after he called police and officers responded about 10 p.m. to 107 E. Glenaven Ave., they found the body of Ashley Peoples, 26, who was dead from several gunshot wounds.

Her death was the second homicide in the city Friday and the 19th of the year for Youngstown. In 2016, the city had 18 homicides.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said the mail carrier had found the body about 1 p.m. but did not call police because he thought it was some kind of Halloween display.

Read the full story Sunday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

