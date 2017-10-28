JOBS
Ohio State rallies from 18 down to beat Penn State, 39-38


Published: Sat, October 28, 2017 @ 7:33 p.m.

COLUMBUS — J.T. Barrett hit Marcus Baugh with a 16-yard touchdown pass with 1:48 left in the fourth quarter and No. 6 Ohio State rallied from 11 points down in the final five minutes to hand No. 2 Penn State its first loss, 39-38 on Saturday.

Barrett played one of the best games of his decorated career, going 33 for 39 for 328 yards and four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter after the Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) were down 35-20.

Penn State led 38-27 with 5:42 left and it looked as if the Nittany Lions (7-1, 4-1) were going to knock the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff race and put a firm grip on the Big Ten East. Barrett wouldn’t let that happen.

Penn State led 28-10 midway through the second quarter.

