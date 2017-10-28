JOBS
Mays out, Penguins scoreless against ISU


Published: Sat, October 28, 2017 @ 4:10 p.m.

Youngstown State lost its starting quarterback and is on its way to losing Saturday's contest to Illinois State, who is ahead 28-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Nathan Mays did not return for the second half and was replaced by Ricky Davis. May's right arm is in a sling on the sideline.

Davis led a drive where YSU collected three first downs, but Davis threw an interception in the endzone. ISU's James Robinson collected his second rushing touchdown.

