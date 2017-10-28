JOBS
Mays injured as Penguins take punches from ISU


Published: Sat, October 28, 2017 @ 2:41 p.m.

Illinois State has landed a few haymakers on Saturday as the Redbird's lead Youngstown State 14-0 after a quarter of play.

Youngstown State is down to third string quarterback Ricky Davis after starter Nathan Mays was sacked by the Redbirds' Tyree Horton. Mays fumbled on the play and tackle Matt McCown recovered it for a defensive touchdown. Earlier, James Robinson had an 11-yard touchdown run for the Redbirds.

YSU has given up three sacks and has no first downs on offense.

