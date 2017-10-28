JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Illinois State shuts out YSU in first half


Published: Sat, October 28, 2017 @ 3:12 p.m.

Youngstown State has used two different quarterbacks, conceded four sacks, advanced the ball ten yards once and scored zero points as the Penguins trail Illinois State 21-0 at halftime.

Nathan Mays returned to the game at quarterback for the Penguins and hit Kevin Rader for a 10-yard pass that is the team's only first down.

YSU has 32 yards of offense to ISU's 188. Markel Smith punched in a 1-yard score with nine seconds left to play.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes