Illinois State shuts out YSU in first half

Youngstown State has used two different quarterbacks, conceded four sacks, advanced the ball ten yards once and scored zero points as the Penguins trail Illinois State 21-0 at halftime.

Nathan Mays returned to the game at quarterback for the Penguins and hit Kevin Rader for a 10-yard pass that is the team's only first down.

YSU has 32 yards of offense to ISU's 188. Markel Smith punched in a 1-yard score with nine seconds left to play.