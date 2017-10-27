Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Superstar golfer Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program today, five months after he was found passed out in his Mercedes with prescription drugs and marijuana in his system.

Woods, 41, spoke only briefly during a hearing at a Palm Beach County courthouse, answering questions from a judge about his plea agreement. Prosecutors dropped his driving under the influence charge, and the judge warned him to stay out of trouble.

"This particular plea agreement has no jail time on it. However, if you violate your probation in any significant way, I could revoke your probation and then I could sentence you to jail for 90 days with a fine of up to $500, is that understood?" Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo said.

Woods nodded. He did not make any statement during the hearing or outside the courthouse.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. He has already met some of the program's other requirements, completing 50 hours of community service at the Tiger Woods Foundation, prosecutor Dave Aronberg said.