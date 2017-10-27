Tens of thousands celebrate in Barcelona streets

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have streamed into a central Barcelona square and the narrow streets around the Catalan regional government palace, chanting for the Spanish flag to be taken down, singing and dancing. The crowd showed no signs of diminishing as night fell.

A stage was set up with live music bands performing for the tightly packed crowd, who waved massive Catalan separatist flags. The atmosphere was jubilant and relaxed despite some jostling.

"I came because I think it's a big day for us," said Ines Claros, a 21-year-old student taking shelter in a building doorway from the crush of the crowd.

"I don't know what's going to happen next," she said. "Personally, I'm not worried, but maybe independence will be only for two or three days, and then ... it will go back to how it was."

Spain's Senate today approved extraordinary measures allowing the central government to impose direct rule on Catalonia after the regional parliament's vote for independence.