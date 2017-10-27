Report says Brookfield police officer charged after firing multiple gunshots

GIRARD

A Brookfield Township police officer is facing charges after Girard police responded to a call about three gunshots fired around 3 a.m. on Friday, according to a police report.

Jay First, 43, of Masury, is charged with using weapons while intoxicated and for firing the gun within city limits, the report said.

Police were dispatched to Morris Avenue, where dispatchers were told gunshots were fired and a woman was screaming. When officers arrived, First thrust his police identification toward their faces. First told them he only shot and killed a raccoon, the report said.

Police said First appeared to be intoxicated.

First told the officers, ''Look, I have something to show you,'' and reached into his back pocket, the report said. Officers ordered First to stop and grabbed his arms when he ignored the order.

An officer reached into the back pocket and pulled out a handgun, and he was handcuffed, the report said.

Another man who was at the house told officers First shot at a raccoon twice because it was caught in a trap and suffering, the report said.

First will appear in the Girard Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.