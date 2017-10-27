Pilot of Canada-bound plane loaded with cocaine gets 8 years

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Canadian pilot of an Ontario-bound plane that landed in Ohio because of engine problems with 290 pounds of cocaine on board has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Sylvain Desjardins earlier in July pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors told The Columbus Dispatch the federal judge considered the guilty plea when sentencing Desjardins today. He had faced up to 12 years in prison.

Desjardins landed the twin-engine plane at Ohio University’s airport in March after an engine began smoking. The plane was met by sheriff’s deputies, university police and federal agents.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection had tracked the Windsor, Ontario-bound plane after it left the Bahamas.

Desjardins’ attorney said earlier his client had refused to cooperate with authorities.