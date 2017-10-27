JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Philanthropy awards set for Nov. 17


Published: Fri, October 27, 2017 @ 8:32 a.m.

BOARDMAN

Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning Shenango Chapter is announcing the Valley’s 27th annual National Philanthropy Day awards.

This year’s luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Mr. Anthony’s.

The public is invited to purchase seats at $35 per person by Nov. 1. Make payments to Association of Fundraising Professionals and mail to P.O. Box 672, Youngstown, OH 44501. For program advertising, call Landis Erwin by Tuesday at 330-744-8451 or email lerwin@youngstowndiocese.org. For information, call Landis Erwin at 330-744-8451 or go to www.AFPMASH.org.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes