Philanthropy awards set for Nov. 17

BOARDMAN

Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning Shenango Chapter is announcing the Valley’s 27th annual National Philanthropy Day awards.

This year’s luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Mr. Anthony’s.

The public is invited to purchase seats at $35 per person by Nov. 1. Make payments to Association of Fundraising Professionals and mail to P.O. Box 672, Youngstown, OH 44501. For program advertising, call Landis Erwin by Tuesday at 330-744-8451 or email lerwin@youngstowndiocese.org. For information, call Landis Erwin at 330-744-8451 or go to www.AFPMASH.org.