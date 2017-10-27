Ohio deputy who shot newspaper photographer back to work

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — An Ohio sheriff’s deputy has returned to work after being placed on paid administrative leave for shooting a newspaper photographer when he mistook a camera for a gun.

The Springfield News-Sun reports 25-year-old Clark County deputy Jacob Shaw has been assigned to the county jail after the Sept. 4 shooting of New Carlisle News photographer Andrew Grimm, who had stopped to take a photograph of a traffic stop.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Footage from Shaw’s body camera shows the deputy stopping a vehicle, returning to his cruiser and then opening his door and firing two shots. He’s then seen running toward Grimm and can be heard apologizing when he realized who he’d shot.

Grimm was released the next day after surgery.