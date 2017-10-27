JOBS
MARKETS | Tech jumps, but indexes are mixed


Published: Fri, October 27, 2017 @ 10:07 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed at the open thanks to solid quarterly earnings from technology companies as Microsoft, Intel and Alphabet.

Investors also cheered a report Friday that showed the U.S. economy grew by a stronger than expected 3 percent in the third quarter.

Microsoft rose 7.9 percent and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, jumped 5.8 percent. Online retailer Amazon soared 9.2 percent.

But major stock indexes were mixed as energy companies lost ground. Chevron lost 3.5 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 6 points or 0.2 percent, to 2,567.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,363. The Nasdaq composite is up 71 points, or 1 percent, to 6,629.

