Mahoning County Bar Association recommends all judicial candidates in fall election


Published: Fri, October 27, 2017 @ 3:57 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Bar Association has recommended all candidates running for municipal court seats in Youngstown, Struthers and Campbell in the Nov. 7 election with incumbent Campbell Judge Patrick P. Cunning being highly recommended.

Those receiving the recommended rating are Carla Baldwin and Mark Hanni for Youngstown judge, Dominic R. Leone III and Damian P. DeGenova for Struthers judge, and Mark Kolmacic who is challenging Judge Cunning in Campbell.

