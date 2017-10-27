Ladies Day fellowship Sunday at Faith Fellowship Church of God

YOUNGSTOWN — The Ladies Day fellowship at Faith Fellowship Church of God, 388 E. Midlothian Blvd., will take place Sunday morning. All aspects of the service, which begins at 10:45 a.m., will be led by the church’s women members.

The special speaker will be Susan Lintz, wife of Rev. Richard Lintz. An added feature will be guest singing by Rev. Les and Loreatha Hawkins.



Ladies Day is hosted by Faith Fellowship’s Pastor Jonathan Mitchell and his wife Joyce.