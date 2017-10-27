JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Judge blocks Alabama laws restricting abortion access


Published: Fri, October 27, 2017 @ 10:02 a.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has permanently blocked Alabama laws that tried to restrict abortion clinics near schools and to ban a common second-trimester procedure.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson came in 148-page ruling issued Thursday in which he prevented the state from enforcing the statutes. The decision made permanent a temporary ruling issued by Thompson a year ago; the state already is appealing that decision.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama called Thompson’s decision a “great victory” for women.

“Despite the state’s continued attempts to restrict access to abortion, the courts have definitively held that access to an abortion is a constitutional right,” Randall Marshall, executive director of the Alabama ACLU, said in a statement.

Mike Lewis, a spokesman for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said the state will appeal Thompson’s ruling.

Legislators passed the laws in 2016. They banned abortion clinics within 2,000 feet of K-8 public schools and barred the second-trimester procedure known as dilation and evacuation.

Two of the state’s five abortion clinics, the Alabama Women’s Center of Huntsville and West Alabama Women’s Center of Tuscaloosa, filed suit to block the law. Combined, the two clinics perform about 70 percent of all abortions in the state, the judge said.

The location restriction would force both to close, Thompson wrote, and other clinics could be forced to relocate or close if new schools were constructed.

“This ever-present possibility would threaten the right of all women in Alabama to access an abortion,” the judge said.

Courts have blocked similar laws in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes