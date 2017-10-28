Hamad delivers explosive testimony about confrontation leading to killings

WARREN

Testimony concluded Friday afternoon in the Nasser Hamad aggravated-murder trial after Hamad took the stand for two hours, first being questioned by his attorney and then cross-examined by an assistant Trumbull County prosecutor.

Jurors will return Monday morning to hear closing arguments and begin to deliberate on Hamad’s fate on two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder.

Hamad, 48, admitted to the jury of six men and six women he fired the roughly 18 shots that killed two men – Joshua Haber, 19, and Josh Williams, 20 – and injured three other people who came to his house on state Route 46 in Howland on Feb. 25.

As he did the night of the killings when he was interviewed by police, Hamad gave an extremely detailed account of how the conflict with the five developed, what happened when they arrived, and what he did with his handgun and why.

He described continuing to fire and returning to his home for more bullets because of the potential the five might still be able to harm him and his girlfriend, Tracy Hendrickson.

“They were still a threat when I looked out, and they were still moving,” he said at one point.

