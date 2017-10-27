Governor orders flags at half-staff on Sunday for slain Girard officer Leo

COLUMBUS

Ohio Gov. John R. Kasich has ordered flags flown at half-staff on Sunday, the day of the funeral mass for slain Girard police officer Justin Leo.

His proclamation this afternoon states:

"In honor of the life and service of Girard Police Officer Justin A. Leo, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Trumbull County and at the Ohio Statehouse on October 29, 2017 from sunrise to sunset."

The funeral mass Sunday is set for 1 p.m. at Beeghly Center on the Youngstown State University campus.