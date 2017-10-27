JOBS
UPDATE | Wick Avenue corridor is now open


Published: Fri, October 27, 2017 @ 10:47 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Wick Avenue is officially open.

This morning, Youngstown Mayor John McNally, Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, and celebrated the completion of the Wick Avenue Improvement Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The improved features of the completed corridor, include total roadway resurfacing and lane reconfiguration to increase pedestrian safety and simplify traffic; new pedestrian and vehicular lighting that is more efficient and re-imagines the look and feel of Wick Avenue, and the burial of utility lines and removal of old poles, opening sight lines to historic Wick Avenue institutions and campus features. YOUNGSTOWN

