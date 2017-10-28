JOBS
Brookfield cop arrested in Girard after firing shots


Published: Fri, October 27, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

GIRARD

A Brookfield Township police officer faces charges after Girard police responded to a call about gunshots fired about 3 a.m. today, according to a police report.

Jay First, 43, of Masury, is charged with using a weapon while intoxicated and for firing the gun within city limits, the report said.

Dispatchers were told three gunshots were fired near a house on Morris Avenue and a woman was screaming. When officers arrived, First thrust his police identification toward their faces, the report said.

First told the officers he only shot and killed a raccoon, the report said. Police said First appeared to be intoxicated.

First told the officers, ‘’Look, I have something to show you,’’ and reached into his back pocket. Officers ordered First to stop and grabbed his arms when he ignored the order, the report said.

Read more about the incident in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

