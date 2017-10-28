Brookfield cop arrested in Girard after firing shots

Staff report

GIRARD

A Brookfield Township police officer faces charges after Girard police responded to a call about gunshots fired about 3 a.m. today, according to a police report.

Jay First, 43, of Masury, is charged with using a weapon while intoxicated and for firing the gun within city limits, the report said.

Dispatchers were told three gunshots were fired near a house on Morris Avenue and a woman was screaming. When officers arrived, First thrust his police identification toward their faces, the report said.

First told the officers he only shot and killed a raccoon, the report said. Police said First appeared to be intoxicated.

First told the officers, ‘’Look, I have something to show you,’’ and reached into his back pocket. Officers ordered First to stop and grabbed his arms when he ignored the order, the report said.



