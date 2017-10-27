Braking Point Recovery Center employees go unpaid

AUSTINTOWN — A sign posted on the window of Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown is advising employees the company is “working diligently to secure payroll.”

The sign also says recovery center officials do not know if they will be able to pay their employees, and that the situation is out of their control.

There is no signature on the sign.

Earlier this week, Braking Point sent letters to employees informing them the center was laying off virtually its entire staff. The duration of the layoffs and whether they will be permanent was not included in the letter.

Ryan Sheridan, owner, described the situation as “dramatic, unexpected and outside of our control.”

Sheridan did not respond to requests for comment tonight.

