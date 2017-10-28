Boardman mom donates anti-bullying book in memory of daughter to 2nd-graders

AUSTINTOWN

Diane Demetrios has sold 21,000 candy bars to purchase copies of an anti-bullying children’s book she wrote, so she can donate them to second-graders at local schools.

The fundraising is part of the Let’s Make a Difference campaign she created with the nonprofit Making Kids Count in 2014.

The book, ‘Listen to Leslie,” was written in honor of Demetrios’ daughter, Leslie, who died of a drug overdose in 2013. Demetrios, of Boardman, believes childhood bullying played a part in Leslie’s problems.

Demetrios’ daughter-in-law, Lora Demetrios, reads the book to children at the presentations, and asks questions throughout the reading to teach students about compassion and anti-bullying.

“It definitely fills my heart with joy to see the kids’ faces,” Demetrios said. “As long as I can, I want to keep this going. If I can help at least one kid, it’s worth it.”

Jana Coffin, co-president of Making Kids Count, said Demetrios approached the nonprofit, wanting to create an anti-bullying campaign in Leslie’s honor.

The first year, Let’s Make a Difference gave a presentation to one school. Now, the campaign donates books to Austintown, Boardman, Poland and South Range schools.

Read more about the program in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.