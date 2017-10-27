JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Off-duty Cleveland officer’s gun stolen during assault


Published: Fri, October 27, 2017 @ 10:11 a.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say an off-duty officer moonlighting as a security guard at a Taco Bell had her gun stolen during an attack by two suspects in the restaurant’s parking lot.

A department spokeswoman says the officer was in uniform escorting a customer to a vehicle on the city’s east side Thursday night when two males thought to be in their late teens assaulted her and took her city issued firearm.

Police searched the area with a police dog after the attack but weren’t able to find the suspects.

The officer was treated for facial injuries at a hospital.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes