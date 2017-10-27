Off-duty Cleveland officer’s gun stolen during assault

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say an off-duty officer moonlighting as a security guard at a Taco Bell had her gun stolen during an attack by two suspects in the restaurant’s parking lot.

A department spokeswoman says the officer was in uniform escorting a customer to a vehicle on the city’s east side Thursday night when two males thought to be in their late teens assaulted her and took her city issued firearm.

Police searched the area with a police dog after the attack but weren’t able to find the suspects.

The officer was treated for facial injuries at a hospital.