YSU sets sights on $100M fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University and the YSU foundation will launch the public phase of a $100 million “We See Tomorrow” fundraising campaign at 6 p.m. today in Stambaugh Auditorium.

University President Jim Tressel and Jocelyn Kollay Linsalata, YSU foundation chairwoman, announces the campaign is the largest in YSU’s 109-year history.

The Foundation has already raised $51.7 million, it was announced today.