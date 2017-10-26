JOBS
Trump delays release of some JFK files


Published: Thu, October 26, 2017 @ 6:14 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is delaying the release of some files on the John Kennedy assassination that were due to come out today. He's approved 2,800 other records for release.

White House officials say Trump will state in a coming memo he had "no choice" but to keep others secret because of national security concerns. He's having those records further reviewed for the next six months.

Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that JFK files should stay secret after the six-month review "only in the rarest cases."

