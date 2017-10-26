Trick-or-treating times around the Valley

A listing of Halloween events and trick-or-treating times as submitted to The Vindicator. All trick-or-treating takes place Tuesday, unless otherwise noted.
MAHONING COUNTY
Austintown: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
Boardman: 5 to 7 p.m.
Campbell: 5 to 7 p.m.
Canfield City: 6 to 8 p.m.
Canfield Township: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Craig Beach: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Jackson Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
Lowellville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Milton Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
New Middletown: 6 to 7 p.m.
Poland Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
Poland Village: 5 to 7 p.m.
Sebring: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Township: 6 to 8 p.m.
Struthers: 5 to 7 p.m.
Youngstown: 5 to 7 p.m.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Bazetta: 6 to 8 p.m.
Braceville: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Brookfield: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Champion: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Cortland: 6 to 8 p.m.
Fowler: 6 to 8 p.m.
Girard: 5 to 7 p.m.
Gustavus: 6 to 8 p.m.
Howland: 6 to 8 p.m.
Hubbard City/Township: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Kinsman: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Liberty: 5 to 7 p.m.
Lordstown: 5 to 7 p.m.
McDonald: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Newton Falls: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Newton Township: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Niles: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Southington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Vernon: 5 to 7 p.m.
Vienna: 6 to 8 p.m.
Warren/Warren Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
Weathersfield/Mineral Ridge: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
Columbiana: 5 to 7 p.m.
East Liverpool: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
East Palestine: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Leetonia: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday
Lisbon: 5 to 7 p.m.
New Waterford: 5 to 7 p.m.
Perry: 6 to 8 p.m.
Salem: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Salem Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
Wellsville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY
Farrell: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Greenville: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Grove City: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Hermitage: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Jamestown: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Pine: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
Sharon: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Shenango Township: 4 to 6 p.m.
Springfield: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
South Pymatuning: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Stoneboro: 4 to 6 p.m.
West Salem: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday
LAWRENCE COUNTY
Ellwood City: 6 to 8 p.m.
Neshannock Township: 5 to 7 p.m.
New Castle: 5 to 7 p.m.
New Wilmington: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Perry: 6 to 8 p.m.
Plain Grove: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Shenango: 5 to 7 p.m.
Union: 5 to 7 p.m.
