Trick-or-treating times around the Valley


Published: Thu, October 26, 2017 @ 12:45 p.m.

A listing of Halloween events and trick-or-treating times as submitted to The Vindicator. All trick-or-treating takes place Tuesday, unless otherwise noted.

MAHONING COUNTY

Austintown: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Township: 5 to 7 p.m.

Boardman: 5 to 7 p.m.

Campbell: 5 to 7 p.m.

Canfield City: 6 to 8 p.m.

Canfield Township: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Craig Beach: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Jackson Township: 5 to 7 p.m.

Lowellville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Milton Township: 5 to 7 p.m.

New Middletown: 6 to 7 p.m.

Poland Township: 5 to 7 p.m.

Poland Village: 5 to 7 p.m.

Sebring: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Township: 6 to 8 p.m.

Struthers: 5 to 7 p.m.

Youngstown: 5 to 7 p.m.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Bazetta: 6 to 8 p.m.

Braceville: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Brookfield: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Champion: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cortland: 6 to 8 p.m.

Fowler: 6 to 8 p.m.

Girard: 5 to 7 p.m.

Gustavus: 6 to 8 p.m.

Howland: 6 to 8 p.m.

Hubbard City/Township: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Kinsman: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Liberty: 5 to 7 p.m.

Lordstown: 5 to 7 p.m.

McDonald: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Newton Falls: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Newton Township: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Niles: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Southington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vernon: 5 to 7 p.m.

Vienna: 6 to 8 p.m.

Warren/Warren Township: 5 to 7 p.m.

Weathersfield/Mineral Ridge: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

Columbiana: 5 to 7 p.m.

East Liverpool: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

East Palestine: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Leetonia: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday

Lisbon: 5 to 7 p.m.

New Waterford: 5 to 7 p.m.

Perry: 6 to 8 p.m.

Salem: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Salem Township: 5 to 7 p.m.

Wellsville: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

MERCER COUNTY

Farrell: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Greenville: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Grove City: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Hermitage: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Jamestown: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Pine: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

Sharon: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Shenango Township: 4 to 6 p.m.

Springfield: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

South Pymatuning: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Stoneboro: 4 to 6 p.m.

West Salem: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday

LAWRENCE COUNTY

Ellwood City: 6 to 8 p.m.

Neshannock Township: 5 to 7 p.m.

New Castle: 5 to 7 p.m.

New Wilmington: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Perry: 6 to 8 p.m.

Plain Grove: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Shenango: 5 to 7 p.m.

Union: 5 to 7 p.m.

