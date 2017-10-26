Struthers superintendent debunks 'hit list' at high school

STRUTHERS — Superintendent Pete Pirone said there is no threat or “hit list” in existence circulating at Struthers High School.
After a social media post incited panic, Pirone said he contacted police to investigate the matter for students’ safety.
Officer Matt Haus said no threats were substantiated, and the situation is not a police matter as no one is in danger.
“We will carry on as usual tomorrow with officers in our building like they are everyday,” Pirone said.
