YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Saxon Club Ladies Branch 22 needs vendors for its seventh annual Fall Craft Show that will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11 in the ballroom, 710 S. Meridian Road. Cost for an 8-foot table is $25 and $5 for extra electrical outlets. Food will be available, and a basket and 50-50 raffle are scheduled. For information, call Betty at 330-788-4274.