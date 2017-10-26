Rerun of Kenyan presidential vote marred by deadly clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Opposition supporters boycotted today's rerun of Kenya's disputed presidential election, clashing with police in some parts of the East African country and forcing authorities to postpone voting in areas affected by the violence. At least three people were killed.

While most of Kenya was peaceful, voter turnout was relatively low even in some regions considered to be strongholds for President Uhuru Kenyatta, who was declared the winner of an Aug. 8 election that later was nullified by the Supreme Court.

Most polling stations closed as scheduled at 5 p.m. and vote-counting began, although election officials said sites that opened late because of what they called "logistical challenges" could stay open later.

Polling stations in some areas supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga didn't open at all because of sporadic unrest in which police fired bullets and tear gas at stone-throwing protesters who heeded his call for a boycott and maintained the election was not credible.

Late today, police said they were investigating information "some individuals" planned to attack convoys of vehicles carrying ballots to counting centers in some counties.

Three people were killed in protests, a police source said: one in the opposition stronghold of Kisumu County, another in Homa Bay in the west and a third in the town of Athi River outside the capital of Nairobi. The police source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

Police reported violence in five of Kenya's 47 counties. Voting in four counties, including the opposition stronghold of Kisumu, will be held Saturday, said Wafula Chebukati, chairman of Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Protesters set fires and blocked roads in Kisumu, where 25 people were injured in clashes with police, said Aloyce Kidiwa, a county medical officer. The injuries included many gunshot wounds, Kidiwa said.