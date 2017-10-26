JOBS
RUSSO FUNERAL | Squad 33 led the procession to the church


Published: Thu, October 26, 2017 @ 11:18 a.m.

POLAND — Mourners have arrived at Poland United Methodist Church for funeral services for Youngstown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ronald Russo, who was killed in a motorcycle accident last week in Ashtabula County.

Russo, 64, was a member of the city fire department for 37 years, working the rescue squad for the majority of his career.

That truck, Squad 33, led the procession from the funeral home to the church.

