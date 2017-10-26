JOBS
Metaphysics event set for Sunday


Published: Thu, October 26, 2017 @ 8:17 a.m.

VIENNA

A day of exploring reincarnation and how the past is affecting the present is planned for 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Yoga Center, 927 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, inside the Governors Insurance building. There will be equal time for lecture, experiencing regression and evaluating the experience. Three separate regression sessions will take place as well as a progression to the future.

Conducting the sessions will be Steve Tackett, author of “Awakenings: The Essential Guide to Metaphysics.” Tackett has been doing regressions since 1976. To register call Tacket at 330-647-0399.

