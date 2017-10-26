JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man accused of raping, killing toddler seen in Pittsburgh


Published: Thu, October 26, 2017 @ 2:57 p.m.

photo

Joshua Gurto

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man accused of raping and killing a 13-month-old girl in Ohio has been spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.

KDKA-TV says Joshua Gurto was seen at a Sheetz store on Wednesday about 4:30 p.m. He left on foot along a road that runs parallel to Interstate 79.

Aggravated murder and rape charges were filed earlier this month against 37-year-old Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley.

On Oct. 7, police responded to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Conneaut, 70 miles northeast of Cleveland. The girl had blunt-force injuries to her head and body. She died at a hospital.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gurto.

Police in Pittsburgh are asking the public to reach out if they saw him Wednesday night.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes