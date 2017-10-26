Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 38

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 38 people including a pair of 19-year-old men for the Oct. 18 shooting death of Evan Amos, 22, at his South Lakeview Avenue Home.

Jesse Stewart of East Philadelphia Avenue and James Perry of East Lucius Avenue are charged with aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications.

Stewart faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The two are accused of knocking on Amos’ door about 11:15 p.m. Oct. 18, and when Amos answered he was shot immediately. The two were found minutes later by city police a couple of blocks away from the crime scene.

Police said the pair were looking to rob Amos but would not say what they were looking for. They have both been in the Mahoning County jail since their arrest and arraignment in municipal court, where bond was set at $1 million each.

Also indicted by the grand jury were:

Braylon Paige, two counts of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and five counts of felonious assault.

Arlis Casey Jr., 25, Millet Avenue, attempted murder, felonious assault with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Aaron Clinkscale, 22, East Boston Avenue, assault and obstructing official business.

Brandon Jones, 25, North Hazelwood Avenue, domestic violence.

Kevin R. Ward, 37, Pound Road, Hubbard, aggravated possession of drugs.

Catherine Marie Osco, 37, Bridge Street, Newton Falls, aggravated possession of drugs.

Kahmaree C. Bush, 29, Nevada Avenue, Warren, aggravated robbery and robbery with a firearm specification.

Ashley Sinkovich, 25, South Schenley Avenue and direct presentment, Valentina V. Kelly, 33, Gluck Street, receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.

Butler Johnson V, 26, Neilson Avenue, tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with a forfeiture specification.

Lewis G. Valentino, 51, Southern Boulevard, identity fraud, falsification and theft.

Aaron P. Dole, 40, Parkcliffe Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Branden Britton, 32, South Osborne Avenue, Hadley, Pa., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gerald Kay, 43, Ridge Road, Cortland, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Viera, 36, 8th Street, Struthers, burglary.

Shalena Clark, 44, Eastway Drive, possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey Gibbs, 27, Greeley Lane, attempted murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications.

Annette L. Anderson, 28, state Route 5, Cortland, aggravated possession of drugs.

Franklin A. Broadhurst, 26, Martin Luther King Boulevard, abusing harmful intoxicants.

Anthony Campbell, 24, Chester Drive, Boardman, failure to register.

Jonathan Valentin, 25, Cornell Avenue; and direct presentments, Brittany Taylor, 23, Palmer Avenue and Dionshay C. Taylor, age unknown, Cook Avenue, Boardman, felonious assault, inciting to violence and assault.

Wayne A. Harper, 68, Carrolton, 13 counts of importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Katie L. O’Hara, 28, Compass West, Austintown, grand theft,

Anthony Johnson, 36, East Ravenwood Avenue, failure to verify current address.

Carl Hardy, 22, Hudson Avenue, failure to verify current address.

Charles Fair, 18, unknown address, failure to notify change of address.

Sir-Reese Boyd, 29, Chalmers Avenue, Campbell, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Airiel Tarver, Monroe Street, Campbell, two counts of endangering chuldren.

Kevin Peeples, 31, Sunshine Avenue, four counts of endangering children.

Tashauna Grissett, 28, Saranac Avenue, four counts of endangering children.

Katie A. Clymer, 34, West Rockwell Road, Austintown and Khaliah Green, 40, unknown address, receiving stolen property, two counts of forgery and two counts of theft from elderly.

Eric L. Ratliff, 51, Stocker Avenue, two counts of endangering children.

Cory M. Gooch, 27, East Indianola Avenue, burglary, attempted burglary, three counts of receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.