Mahoning commissioners again delay Canfield annexation decision

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners voted Thursday to delay the annexation of 18.83 acres in Canfield for another 30 days, but the city and township have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint economic development district in addition to the annexation, resolving the issue.

Frank Amedia, a local developer and televangelist who filed the annexation petition, commended the commissioners for their leadership and said the city, township and county benefit from the arrangement.

“It’s that proverbial win-win-win,” Amedia said.

A previous delay by the commissioners prompted a lawsuit from Amedia, who asked a judge to compel the commissioners to approve the annexation.

Amedia has plans to develop the property near the corner of U.S. Route 224 and South Palmyra Road both commercially and residentially. Annexation or a JEDD would give the property access to city water and sewer lines.

