Louisiana siblings arrested on murder charges after 3 bodies found


Published: Thu, October 26, 2017 @ 1:08 p.m.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A brother and sister have been arrested on murder charges in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in two separate locations in a central Louisiana parish.

Authorities said today the siblings, 29-year-old Matthew Sonnier and 31-year-old Ebony Nicole Sonnier, were arrested on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of two Alexandria men whose burned bodies were found in Rapides Parish. Investigators discovered the men's burned remains after extinguishing a fire in a roadside ditch last Wednesday.

The Sonniers also face first-degree murder charges in the fatal stabbing of 42-year-old Latish White, whose body was found in a Pineville road about three hours before the discovery of the burned bodies.

Rapides Parish Sheriff William Earl Hilton wouldn't immediately explain why investigators believe the cases are connected.

