Lexus cuts ties with The Weinstein Co.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Lexus luxury vehicle brand is ending its agreements with The Weinstein Co. due after dozens of allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein.

A spokeswoman for the brand owned by Toyota Motor Corp. confirmed the decision today.

Lexus was a sponsor and had product placement in The Weinstein Co.'s "Project Runway" reality television show. The last episode with Lexus sponsorship aired earlier in October and no other shows are pending, said spokeswoman Nancy Hubbell.

Also cut was Lexus Short Films, which helped emerging filmmakers become better known through The Weinstein Co.

"Lexus will continue to explore opportunities that allow the brand to support emerging creative people in the film and fashion realms," Hubbell said in a statement.