HAMAD TRIAL | Prosecutors are about to wrap up their presentation

WARREN

Jurors have heard from about 20 prosecution witnesses over the first three days of the Nasser Hamad aggravated murder trial, but the prosecution’s case is about to end.

Detective Jeff Edmundson of the Howland Police Department, who began to testify late Wednesday, will return to the stand at 1 p.m. today to finish his testimony. Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk, Trumbull County coroner, also will testify.

Hamad, 48, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and several counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 25 shootings at his house on state Route 46 in Howland that killed two young men and injured three other people.

Edmundson took over as lead detective in the Hamad case when former Howland detective Tony Villanueva left the department in May to become a captain at the sheriff’s office.

Under cross examination by defense attorney Robert Dixon, Villanueva admitted he didn’t know some of the answers to Dixon’s questions because he no longer works at Howland.

In one instance, Mike Burnett, assistant prosecutor, offered up a document from Edmundson regarding injuries to Hamad suffered in the confrontation about which Villanueva said he was unaware.

One witness who could testify today is Tracy Hendrickson, Hamad’s girlfriend, who is neither a witness for the prosecution or defense. Judge Ronald Rice has called her to testify on the court’s behalf.

If she doesn’t testify today, she may take the stand Friday or after Hamad’s defense team presents its witnesses.

She was at the center of a monthslong feud involving her family and Hamad that apparently was related to her leaving her husband, Brian Hendrickson, and becoming involved with Hamad.

Feb. 25 Facebook messages between Hamad and one of Tracy Hendrickson’s sons, Bryce Hendrickson, 19, is believed to have instigated the fatal confrontation in front of Hamad’s house.

Hamad’s attorneys have said Hamad will testify on his behalf.

Hamad attorneys have also asked Judge Rice to allow an expert witness to testify that he has diagnosed Hamad with post traumatic stress disorder and discuss how that affliction may have caused Hamad to have a heightened fear of his own death when Bryce Hendrickson and four other people went to his house Feb. 25.

If that witness, Dr. James Reardon, is allowed to testify, he might be a key defense witness.