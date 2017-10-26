East Liverpool man dies in Salem Township accident

SALEM — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal accident this morning involving a truck and a pedestrian on state Route 45 in Salem Township.

A pickup truck driven by Michael J. Edmond, 29, of East Liverpool, was traveling north on state Route 45 at 4:21 a.m. and hit Travis Lowther, 42, also of East Liverpool, who police say was standing in the road.

A representative from the Columbiana County Coroner’s Office pronounced Lowther dead at the scene.

Troopers have not yet identified whether drug or alcohol use was a factor in the crash.