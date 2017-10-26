Canfield annexation delayed amid JEDD talks

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Commissioners voted this morning to delay the annexation of 18.83 acres in Canfield Township to Canfield City.

Developer Frank Amedia, who petitioned to the annexation, said the township and city have signed a memorandum of understanding and look to turn a larger area including the property to be annexed into a joint economic development district.

He expects that to be complete by Nov. 24 or 25.

Previous delays on approving the annexation had prompted a lawsuit from Amedia.

Amedia plans to develop the property along U.S. Route 224 near South Palmyra Road both residentially and commercially.