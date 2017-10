AUSTINTOWN — Brookdale Austintown, 1420 S. Canfield-Niles Road, a senior-living facility, is hosting a safe trick-or-treat event today and inviting any in the community to dress in your favorite Halloween costume and have a treat.

Refreshments will be served at 5 p.m., and a parade at 6 p.m.

For information, call 330-270-1448.