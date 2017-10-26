Air base, Red Cross demonstrate skills, impact on region at simulation today

VIENNA

Towers of flame sprang up beneath the wing of a facsimile C-130 aircraft and quickly engulfed the metal frame of the aircraft.

Within moments, firefighters from the 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station were on the scene, dousing the flames with thousands of gallons of water.

Today’s simulated disaster – called “Feel the Heat” – was part of a joint demonstration by YARS and the American Red Cross Lake to River Chapter to promote the groups’ efforts and impacts on the surrounding region.

Karen Conklin, director of the Lake to River chapter, said the demonstration was in its third year and was meant to show the capabilities of the on-base firefighters.

John Lewis, the base fire chief, said the flames used in the demonstration were ignited from liquefied petroleum gas and reached 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Before the demonstration, Lewis explained his philosophy on community partnerships and the importance of mutual-aid agreements between YARS and the surrounding police departments.

