JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

ACTION plans public meeting Sunday


Published: Thu, October 26, 2017 @ 8:19 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

ACTION will have a public meeting from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Ave. Rev. J.W. Pettis and Mgr. Siffrin, ACTION president, will be the hosts. Institutional racism will be discussed.

State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan will present a bill to protect land-contract homeowners from out-of-state investors. ACTION also hopes to get answers from Youngstown mayoral candidates on getting an inner-city grocery store. The public is encouraged to attend.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes