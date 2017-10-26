ACTION plans public meeting Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

ACTION will have a public meeting from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Ave. Rev. J.W. Pettis and Mgr. Siffrin, ACTION president, will be the hosts. Institutional racism will be discussed.

State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan will present a bill to protect land-contract homeowners from out-of-state investors. ACTION also hopes to get answers from Youngstown mayoral candidates on getting an inner-city grocery store. The public is encouraged to attend.