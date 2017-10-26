9:30 a.m. prayer service for Battalion Chief Ronald Russo

YOUNGSTOWN

Mourners are expected to gather shortly for a 9:30 a.m. prayer service at Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home for a prayer service for city fire department Battalion Chief Ronald Russo, who was killed in a motorcycle accident last week in Ashtabula County.

Following the prayer service, a procession from the funeral home to Poland United Methodist Church will take place, led by the truck Russo spent the majority of his career working, Squad 33.

After services are completed, the procession will pass Fire Station 1 downtown on the way to Green Haven Memorial Gardens, where firefighters will gather to salute the procession.