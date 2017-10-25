Trump, House GOP at odds over changes to 401(k) plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressman who heads the House tax-writing panel isn't ruling out changes to the 401(k) retirement program to raise revenue for tax cuts, despite President Donald Trump's fresh promise the savings plan used by tens of millions of Americans will be untouched.

Trump appeared to bolster that pledge today, saying he moved swiftly to end speculation the tax-deferred savings program may be changed because it's vital for middle-class retirement security.

But he went on to muddy the waters, when asked about Rep. Kevin Brady's statements that a change to 401(k)s could still be considered.

"Maybe it is, and maybe we'll use that as negotiating," Trump said during an impromptu news conference as he left the White House for a trip to Texas. "But trust me ... there are certain elements of deals you don't want to negotiate with ... and Kevin knows it, and I think Kevin Brady is fantastic, but he knows how important 401(k)s are."

Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said earlier today he's discussing the issue with Trump, who had earlier shot down the possibility of changes.

And a senior Republican senator signaled he'd vote for a tax bill even if it crimped 401(k) tax benefits.

With 55 million U.S. workers holding some $5 trillion in their 401(k) accounts, the plans have become a touchstone of retirement security for the middle class.

Republican lawmakers have been considering changes to the 401(k) structure, such as limiting the amount of tax-deferred contributions employees can make, as a way to help finance tax cuts.

Asked specifically if the retirement program was no longer a possible target, Brady said, "We're working very closely with the president."