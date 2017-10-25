JOBS
Thousands of pounds of local donations headed to Puerto Rico


Published: Wed, October 25, 2017 @ 2:12 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Two tractor-trailers today are bringing donations from the Youngstown area for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

The trucks picked up the donations from Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road.

“It’s just been a lot of collaboration with places in the community,” Amanda Russo, the pastor’s assistant at New Life Church, said. “I know that a lot of families in Youngstown are from Puerto Rico, and I know a lot of their families are affected that are still in Puerto Rico.”

About 8,500 pounds of donations were gathered in a month to be sent to the island nation devastated by Hurricane Maria last month.

Convoy of Hope, with assistance from Chatham Emergency Management Agency, also picked up a truckload of donations earlier today.

