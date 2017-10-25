Report says slain Girard officer was shot in chest

GIRARD

The Girard policeman who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday night was shot in the chest, according to a police report that was released on Wednesday.

The report, which was filed on Monday, stated officers responded to a “disturbance possibly involving shots fired” on 408 Indiana Ave. It did not state how many shots were fired at Girard officer Justin Leo.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Trumbull County Homicide Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the report said.

Some of the information in the report has already been publicly reported, such as the identity of the suspect, Jason Marble, 38, who was killed by another Girard officer after Leo was shot.





The report said Marble was was suspected of using alcohol.