JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio middle school teacher found stabbed to death


Published: Wed, October 25, 2017 @ 9:04 a.m.

STRONGSVILLE (AP) — Police are investigating after a middle school teacher was found stabbed to death at her Ohio home.

Officers responding to a 911 call found 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic in her Strongsville home with stab wounds to her back. She was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A man who identified himself as Pleskovic’s husband told 911 dispatchers that people had been trying to break into their home “all year.”

Cleveland.com reports police went to the home once in January for reports of a theft, twice in July and September for “suspicious situations” and last week when an unknown man tried to enter the home.

Pleskovic had taught in the Strongsville school district for 27 years. The district says they are unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes