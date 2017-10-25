JOBS
Ohio man gets 46 years for conviction in double slaying


Published: Wed, October 25, 2017 @ 1:24 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his estranged girlfriend and a man living at the home where she’d taken refuge with friends after her life had been threatened.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 49-year-old John Henry, of Clarksburg in Ross County, was sentenced Tuesday immediately after pleading guilty to aggravated murder and kidnapping for the October 2016 slayings of 43-year-old Nikki Caudill and 53-year-old Timothy Carney in the basement of a Columbus home.

Prosecutors say Carney was among a group of people living in the home and that Henry held him at gunpoint until Caudill came home.

Henry declined to say anything before sentencing.

